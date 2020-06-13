Frances M. Glenn
Frances M. Glenn passed away peacefully at home with her family on June 4th from cancer.
Frances is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald D. Glenn Sr.
Frances was active in her LDS Church and loved Bingo and card games.
She is survived by her children; Donald Klaus, Veronica Jones, Carlton Glenn, Shari Allen, Gloria Wetterstrom and Gerald Glenn Jr. Frances is also survived by nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held on Friday, June 12. A celebration of Frances' life will be held at a later date.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Jun. 13 to Jun. 19, 2020.
