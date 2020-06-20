Frances Marie Silva of Lodi, CA was born in Stockton, CA to Frank X. Souza Sr. and Lucy (Costa) Souza of Roberts Island. Frances grew up in Stockton and attended Annunciation School and graduated from St. Mary's High School. She also completed Maud Cromwell Secretarial School.

Frances was secretary to the San Joaquin County Assessor and later secretary at Lodi High School. She then retired as secretary to the CIF Director, San Joaquin Section.

Frances was past queen of Stockton Portuguese Club. She was a member of S.P.R.S.I, Our Lady of Fatima Society of Thornton, and a parishioner of St. Anne's Catholic Church. Everyone loved Frances. She was kind and loving to all. Frances will be greatly missed by her sister Emily Taormina of Lodi, brother Frank (Cecelia) Souza of Stockton. Many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews. Due to Covid 19, there will be a celebration of life at a later date.

