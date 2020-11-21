Frank C. Alegre, Jr, 64, of Stockton, passed away November 15, 2020. Born October 8, 1956, in Tracy, California, Frank will be remembered as an avid athlete, playing football and baseball at San Joaquin Delta College and later at University of the Pacific. He was especially fond of his beloved dog, Oliver.
Frank leaves behind his daughter, Shandi Hunt (Jeff); grandchildren, Asen, Nova, and Emery; and his brother, Anthony Alegre (Kellie). He will also be missed by numerous family members, including aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Frank's parents, Frank Sr. and Helen Alegre and brother, Gary predeceased him.
Visitation will be held from 1:00pm - 4:00pm on Monday November 23, 2020 and Tuesday November 24, 2020 at Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home, 831 Industrial Way, Lodi, CA 95240. Funeral services will be private by family at Cherokee Memorial Park, Hwy 99 and Harney Lane in Lodi, CA. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Diabetes Association
or the University of Pacific. Please sign the guestbook online at cherokeememorial.com.