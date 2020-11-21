1/1
Frank Alegre, Jr.
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank C. Alegre, Jr, 64, of Stockton, passed away November 15, 2020. Born October 8, 1956, in Tracy, California, Frank will be remembered as an avid athlete, playing football and baseball at San Joaquin Delta College and later at University of the Pacific. He was especially fond of his beloved dog, Oliver.
Frank leaves behind his daughter, Shandi Hunt (Jeff); grandchildren, Asen, Nova, and Emery; and his brother, Anthony Alegre (Kellie). He will also be missed by numerous family members, including aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Frank's parents, Frank Sr. and Helen Alegre and brother, Gary predeceased him.
Visitation will be held from 1:00pm - 4:00pm on Monday November 23, 2020 and Tuesday November 24, 2020 at Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home, 831 Industrial Way, Lodi, CA 95240. Funeral services will be private by family at Cherokee Memorial Park, Hwy 99 and Harney Lane in Lodi, CA. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Diabetes Association or the University of Pacific. Please sign the guestbook online at cherokeememorial.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home
831 Industrial Way
Lodi, CA 95241
(209) 334-9613
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Cherokee Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved