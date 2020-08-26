Frank Pegg of Lodi passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020. He was 97 years old.

Frank was born March 3, 1923 in Salford, Manchester, England to Frank and Evelyn Pegg. He was educated in the English school system until he began work at the age of 14. He worked in a butcher shop where he delivered meat during the day and cleaned the shop in the afternoon.

During World War II, he was called into service in the British Army and served 5 years in the 6th Battalion of the Kings Own Royal Regiment. He rose to the rank of Sargent and was a combat infantry instructor.

During the war he married the love of his life, Joyce Parker, in 1944. He had met Joyce during his youth in school. Frank was demobilized from the army in 1946 and reurned to civilian life, where he managed several butcher shops in the greater Manchester area. They had two children, a son Stephen and a daughter Lesley.

In 1957, Frank and Joyce made the decision to move their family to a location with better weather and better opportunities. Since Joyce's sister lived in Lodi, the family decided to emigrate to the United States, arriving in Lodi on July 5, 1957. Frank soon began work as a meat cutter for George Aberle of George's Quality Meats, in the old Sell-Rite market. He worked at both George's Meats locations until he went to work for Goehring Meat Company, where he retired as a supervisor in 1988.

In the 63 years Frank lived in Lodi, he was active in his off-work time. In 1958, Frank, along with several other European immigrants, formed a men's soccer team called the Lodi Imperials, part of the Central Cal League. He played for the Imperials until 1964.

Frank was also a charter member of the Lodi Tennis Club and the Delta Fly Fisherman, later the Delta Fly Fishers. He was an avid fly fisherman, tying his own trout flies and kept many of his family and friends supplied with flies over the years. His favorite fishing spots included the Mokelumne River below Camanche Dam and several lakes along Highway 88.

In retirement, Frank was active in the STARS (Sheriff Team of Active Retired Seniors), Lodi Investment Club, and the LOEL Senior Center, where he served on its board for 17 years. He and Joyce were active supporters of the Stockton Chorale.

Since their move to Lodi, Frank and Joyce were active members of St John's Episcopal Church. He served several years as a Lay Reader, usher, and member of the church Vestry.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; and brothers, Harold and James Kenneth Pegg. He is survived by his son, Stephen (Judy) of Lodi; daughter, Lesley (Terry) Dockter of Lodi; grandchildren, James Pegg of Lodi, Diana (Grant) Adams of Walnut Grove, CA, Robert (Kristie) Pegg of Lodi, Michael Dockter of Lodi, and Jillian Dockter of San Carlos, CA; and great-grandchildren, Robby and Kenzie Pegg of Lodi, and Sadie Marie Adams of Walnut Grove, CA.

The family would like to extend our thanks and sincere appreciation to all the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living in Lodi, as well as A+ Hospice, for their outstanding kindness, care, and concern.

Interment of Frank's ashes will be private. However, a public memorial service will be held at a later date due to the current COVID restrictions. Memory donations in lieu of flowers can be made to St Johns Episcopal Church Lodi, Building Fund/Pegg or LOEL Senior Center of Lodi.



