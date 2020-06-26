On Wednesday, June 17th, 2020, Frank Ross, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, peacefully passed away, surrounded by his family, at the age of 86. Frank was born on May 18th, 1934 in Corrachree, Logie Coldstone in Cromar, Aberdeenshire, Scotland to Alexander and Jean Ross. He was one of seven siblings. He attended high school at Grantown on Spey and went on to complete a 4-year apprenticeship in Engineering in Carnoustie, Scotland. He was lucky enough to meet his wife, Chrissie, at a Scottish country dance at the Beach Ballroom in Carnoustie. On January 28th, 1956, he married Christine R. Todd at Eassie Parish Church, Angus, Scotland. Frank joined the Corp of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) based in Tidworth, England. Frank and Chrissie had their firstborn son Frank Jr. in 1957 and later their daughter Jacquie and son, Grant. Frank and Chrissie made the difficult decision to emigrate to the United States, and in May of 1963, Frank came to Sunnyvale, CA, and Chrissie and their three children followed him in October. Many of Chrissie's family also emigrated and settled in the bay area of California. Their family grew by two more daughters, Adeline and Kimberly.

A lover of the outdoors, and animals, Frank moved his young family to a small farm in Lodi, CA, where they tended cattle, chickens, Guinea fowl, and a horse, Big Red. Frank also enjoyed keeping bees. Frank worked as a supervisor for Pacific Coast Producers until the late 1980s. Like his father, he loved working with wood and turned his skills to custom cabinet making. Frank enjoyed designing and building kitchen cabinets and making furniture for his family, including a baby's cradle, passed down for his grandchildren. He was always available to friends and family to help with their building projects, and he worked on the construction of 3 new homes in Lodi, CA. He was a long-time member of Grace Presbyterian Church.

Frank was an avid golfer and appreciated a fine single malt whiskey. Adventure was always around the corner, crisscrossing the US in their RV, camping with their grandkids at Casper beach on the Mendocino Coast. Great trips back to Scotland to visit relatives and attend family weddings. Travels to Mexico, Hawaii, Israel, Alaska, Canada, NYC, Lake Tahoe, and San Diego always kept them on the go. He loved best to be surrounded by his family and extended family. He loved to dance a Scottish reel with Chrissie, and he's swung his daughter's and granddaughter's until they skirled with joy. Always up for a good laugh, he's been known to pull more than one practical joke, and never slow to laugh at himself. He's been called a quiet and humble man, loving and generous to everyone he met.

He is survived by his wife Chrissie, his son, Frank and daughter-in-law Lori, daughter Jacquie Bernier, son Grant and daughter-in-law Gayle, daughter Addy Grant and son-in-law Paul Grant, and daughter Kimberly, his grandchildren; Jennifer and Ian Ambrose, Heather, Clinton and Kirsten Johnson, Jason, Jack, and Allie Ross and William Leonard, two great-grandchildren; Lachlan and Kai Ambrose, his sister Ann Gamgee, brother Robert Ross, sister-in-law Mary Ross, sister Tibbie Halliday, sister Sheena Bray and brother-in-law Don Bray. Frank has 31 nieces and nephews in California, Canada, and the UK. He is also survived by his loyal, furry companion Zoey.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Grace Presbyterian Church of Lodi and Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA) is appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store