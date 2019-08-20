|
Long-time Lodi resident Frank William "Bill" Stamos passed away peacefully, surrounded by his wife Mila and family on August 13, 2019, at Lodi Memorial Hospital. Bill was one of seven children born to Michael and Mary Stamos on January 10, 1932, in Woodbridge, California. Bill attended local schools and graduated from Lodi High School where he was an excellent student and athlete. Shortly after his high school graduation, Bill enlisted in the Navy and served for four years during the Korean War, rising to the rank of Petty Officer.
Bill was predeceased by his wife Lorna, parents Michael & Mary Stamos, brothers Tommy, Tony, Jimmy, and Gus "Dinno" Stamos, and sisters Virginia "Tiny" Zulim, and Esther Reml, and stepson Bryan Stamos. He is survived by his wife Mila, stepchildren Carol Cash (Buddy), Connie Strohmayer (John), Richard "Butch" Stamos (Irene), Sharmila Lalpitoc (Phil), Allison Adona, and Shanna Paunon (Jon). Bill is also survived by16 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren in addition to numerous nieces and nephews. After an honorable discharge from the Navy, Bill returned home and embarked on a career in the automotive industry. In 1959, he was hired by Consolidated Freightways as a purchasing agent and, in 1960, was transferred by that firm to Denver, Colorado until 1964 when he returned to Lodi with his family. In 1965, he started his own business, Stamco Products, specializing in Volkswagen parts and machine work for approximately 35 years. For a time, Stamco was one of only two businesses in the U.S. that imported genuine Volkswagen parts. Bill was very active in St. Basil's Greek Orthodox church where he served on the parish council, taught Sunday School, coached the church basketball team, and volunteered in many other church activities. Bill was an avid sports enthusiast, having been a long-time fan of the San Francisco 49'rs and San Francisco Giants. A Trisagion service will be held at St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church in Stockton on Monday, August19, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., a memorial service at St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., followed by graveside services at Lodi Memorial Cemetery on Pine Street. Public viewing will be held at Lodi Funeral Home on Monday, August 19, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Tuesday, August 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church in Bill's memory.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Aug. 20 to Aug. 26, 2019