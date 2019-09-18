|
Frank Zabala of Sacramento, CA passed away Thursday, September 12 at 3:15 p.m. at Kaiser South Hospital as he was surrounded by his loving family. His passing was unexpected due to a fatal stroke that occurred the previous evening.
Born September 26, 1930 in Calexico, CA to Naserio and Micayla Zabala, Frank settled in the Lodi area and worked as a Sanitation engineer at California Waste for a dedicated 45 years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Bertha; his daughters, Lorena Zabala and Sherry Caballero; along with Sherry's husband, Bo; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
There will a viewing on September 23, from 1-5 p.m. at Lodi Funeral Home, 725 S. Fairmont Avenue.
No formal service is planned, but we will be gathering at his grave site for eulogies by family and friends at 1 p.m. on September 24 at Lodi Memorial Cemetery, 5750 East Pine Street.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Sept. 18 to Sept. 25, 2019