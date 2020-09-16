Love can be measured by the hurt in your heart when someone you love leaves this world. On August 30, 2020, Franklin Lester Hargrove departed this world and our hearts are heavy with the loss of this kind and gentle soul. If you met him you loved him as he touched many people in his 77 years on this earth.

Born in 1943, in Modesto CA, Frank grew up in the San Joaquin Valley. He graduated from Stagg High School and attended San Joaquin Delta College. He worked for Pacific Coast Producers as a forklift Mechanic for 29 years before retiring in 2013. He was a member of the Lodi Eagles Club for 8 years and served as a trustee. He was their go to guy whenever something needed fixing. He loved to work with wood and probably made 25 sets of corn hole boards. He also loved camping, boating, and fishing and anything to do with family and friend's get togethers. Frank and his wife traveled extensively visiting 3 countries and 46 of the United States.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Lois Hargrove. He is survived by his wife, Danette Hargrove; his sisters, Jeanie Kyner and Gwen Rocha (Mike); his children, Elizabeth Hargrove-Isley (Chris), Frank Hargrove Jr. (Natasha), Cathleen Hargrove (Ron), Renae Quaschnick (Matt) and Jeremiah Sanders (Ellery); 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside ceremony will be held at Lodi Memorial Cemetery, 5750 E Pine St. in Lodi on Saturday, September 19th at 10:00 a.m.



