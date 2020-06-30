Fred W. Ullrich passed away at the age of 93 surrounded by his loving family.

Fred was born May 24, 1927 to Fred and Rosie Ullrich in Naper, Nebraska. His family moved to Lodi when he was 13. Fred was a hard worker and began his first job working for the Vosler brothers. He served as an Army MP in 1946-1948. In 1948 he met and married Vesta McFayden. He worked at Campbell's Soup and the Sego Milk Plant while raising a family of 4 children in Galt. He bought his ranch in 1957 which is still owned by his son John Ullrich. He operated a dairy and custom hay bailing service until he sold it to his sons in 1987. He and his father constructed the home and barn which remain today. Fred was a longtime member of the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church.

Fred was preceded in death by his first wife, Vesta; his son, Ronald; and step daughter, Shirley Carpenter. Fred is survived by his wife, Edith whom he married on April 12, 1997; children, Karen, John and Kevin; grandchildren, Ron and Aaron Ullrich, Danny Fumasi and Dawn Davenport; Nicole Komula, Natalie Semon and Jonathan Ullrich; and Samantha Silva; great grandchildren,Collin and Cheyenne Ullrich; Harper and Aaron Ullrich Jr; Landon and Ashlyn Komula; Grace and Brynn Davenport; Preston and Dillon Fumasi; and Barrett Silva. Fred is also survived by step children, Dan, Larry and Kristy Uhrich; 8 step grandchildren and 5 step great grandchildren.

A public viewing will be held Monday, June 29 th at the Ben Salas Funeral Home in Galt from 5-7 pm. A private family committal service will be held at the Galt Cemetery on Tuesday June 30 th at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Mike Dube ' officiating.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store