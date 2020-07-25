1/1
Frieda Magdalena (Just) Miller
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frieda Magdalena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frieda Magdalena (Just) Miller, age 97 passed away on July 21, 2020, due to COVID-19. She was born on November 12, 1922 in Zeeland North Dakota to Edward and Katherina (Thurn) Just.
She married Calvin Miller on October 19, 1941 in Zeeland North Dakota. Calvin passed away on December 2, 2015 after 74 years of marriage. They farmed near Zeeland until their final move back to Lodi Ca. in 1953. She worked in Stockton and Lodi canneries starting in 1953, and retired from Pacific Coast Producers in 1986.
Frieda was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Lodi since 1954. She was a member of the Travel Club, and a member of Rebecca Circle and the quilting club at the church. Frieda and Calvin traveled with their motor home to many states and visited several other countries.
She enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking (especially German Kuchen). She loved being with her family and friends. We will miss her dearly. 
Frieda is survived by daughter, Mardella Litz; grandson, Philip Litz; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Just, Wilma Weber, Virginia Miller, Pauline Miller, and Eleanor Maier.
Frieda was proceeded in death by husband, Calvin Miller; son-in-law, Bradley Litz; sisters, Alena Koepplin, Anna Keopplin and Edna Thurn; and brother, Raymond Just. A private graveside service will be held at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Lodi Ca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Jul. 25 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
l learned to know Frieda, Anna & her husband during my 2 yrs of weekly visits to Vienna. Such dear people. I loved Frieda's coy smile and sweet manner. She always enjoyed the small Hersey bar treats. She was so special and I will miss her very much.
Betty Shannon
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved