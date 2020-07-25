Frieda Magdalena (Just) Miller, age 97 passed away on July 21, 2020, due to COVID-19. She was born on November 12, 1922 in Zeeland North Dakota to Edward and Katherina (Thurn) Just.

She married Calvin Miller on October 19, 1941 in Zeeland North Dakota. Calvin passed away on December 2, 2015 after 74 years of marriage. They farmed near Zeeland until their final move back to Lodi Ca. in 1953. She worked in Stockton and Lodi canneries starting in 1953, and retired from Pacific Coast Producers in 1986.

Frieda was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Lodi since 1954. She was a member of the Travel Club, and a member of Rebecca Circle and the quilting club at the church. Frieda and Calvin traveled with their motor home to many states and visited several other countries.

She enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking (especially German Kuchen). She loved being with her family and friends. We will miss her dearly.

Frieda is survived by daughter, Mardella Litz; grandson, Philip Litz; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Just, Wilma Weber, Virginia Miller, Pauline Miller, and Eleanor Maier.

Frieda was proceeded in death by husband, Calvin Miller; son-in-law, Bradley Litz; sisters, Alena Koepplin, Anna Keopplin and Edna Thurn; and brother, Raymond Just. A private graveside service will be held at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Lodi Ca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store