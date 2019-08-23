|
Gabriel (Gene) Lao passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019 at the age of 81 at his home in Lodi, CA after a long battle of declined health.
He was the husband of Barbra Lao. Together they shared 33 wonderful years of marriage.
He was born on April 8, 1938 in Isleton, CA to Serbando and Henubiba Lao.
Gabriel proudly served his country from 1954 thru 1959 in the United States Marine Corps.
He was also a proud member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and past President of the lodge.
He enjoyed fishing and was an avid golfer who loved tournaments and was a die hard Raiders fan. Football games and Westerns were often played on TV and their home hosted many Super Bowl parties over the years.
He will best be remembered as a caring, loving Husband, Dad, Grandpa and Friend.
Survived by his wife Barbra; sisters Sally Mapa and Maggie Felix; sons Fred, Gabriel T. And Daniel; his grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by his brothers Dado Lao and Jaime Patena and sons Gabriel Jr. and Anthony Lao.
Memorial service and luncheon will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the Lodi Eagles Lodge, 217 E. Lockeford St. Lodi, CA.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Aug. 23 to Aug. 29, 2019