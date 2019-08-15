|
|
Gabrielle May Wood, 18, of Lodi, passed away on August 10, 2019. She was born on July 30, 2001, to Eric Wood and Jennifer Plumley. She was born and raised in Lodi, graduating from Lodi High School. She loved music, poetry, animals (especially her cat), spending time with her friends, loved going to the beach and surfing.
She is survived by parents; mother, Jennifer Plumley; father, Eric (Kim) Wood; step-brothers, Jarrett and Landon Sansoni; grandparents, Jack and Diane Wood, Cynthia and M. Stuart King, Mark Plumley and Janet Monfredini; uncle, Samuel King; aunt, Alicia (Jim) Beresford; great-grandmother, Elinor White.
Friends are invited to visit on Saturday, August 17, at 2:30pm at Collins Family Funeral Home. A service will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, August 17, at Collins Family Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.rideawave.org. Collins Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22, 2019