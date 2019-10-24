|
Gary "Mike" Keith, 69, of Lodi, passed away on October 22, 2019. Mike was born in Grand Junction, Colorado, on September 20, 1950 to Charles and Nancy Keith. He worked for Sharpe Army Depot and later Tracy Defense Depot for 30 years. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed playing card games, gold panning, the San Francisco Giants, and the 49er's. He also enjoyed spending time with his late father-in-law, Ronald Engelhardt.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Linda; brothers, Ralph and Ron Keith; brother-in-law, Rudy (Terri) Engelhardt; and mother-in-law, Julia Engelhardt.
Services are private. Collins Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30, 2019