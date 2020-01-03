|
|
Gary Alegre, 59, passed away December 29th, 2019. Memorial service to be held on Thursday January 9th at 10:30 AM at the Cherokee Memorial Chapel located at 14165 N. Beckman Road. Although we know you would like to attend, due to limited space we ask that only family and close friends attend the Chapel service. Everyone is welcome to attend the gathering at the Woodbridge Golf & Country Club following the service at 12:00 PM.
Please sign the guest book at lodinews.com/guestbook.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 3 to Jan. 9, 2020