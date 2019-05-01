Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Lodi Lake youth area
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Anderson


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gary Anderson Obituary
Gary Anderson was born in San Jose, California to Willard and Lucile (Busteed) Anderson on March 2, 1954. The family settled in Lodi, CA. Gary graduated from Lodi High School, Class of 1972. His favorite part of high school was playing drums with the school band. During his youth he was involved in Boy Scout Troop 199, of the 49er Council. He achieved Eagle rank, then later served as Scout Master for Troop 269 and 296, with his father. He found much joy outdoors. Gary was an active member at Ebenezer Congregational Church for many years. He was employed at Bearing Specialties in Lodi as a sales associate, also working in custodial and yard maintenance.
Gary passed away on April 24, 2019 in Lodi, CA, after a short illness.. He is survived by sister Diana Stearns (David), brother Will Anderson (Theresa), and 5 nieces. He was preceeded in death by his parents, grandparents Emerson & Ruth Busteed, grandmother Lola McWilliams, as well as nephew Tommy Anderson.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday May 5, 2019, 2pm at the Lodi Lake youth area. Services will be led by Pastor Steve Netniss, Grace Presbyterian Church. Memorial contributions can be made to Boy Scout Troop 199 of Lodi; 33 N. Pinewood Ct. Lodi, CA 95242.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from May 1 to May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.