Gary Anderson was born in San Jose, California to Willard and Lucile (Busteed) Anderson on March 2, 1954. The family settled in Lodi, CA. Gary graduated from Lodi High School, Class of 1972. His favorite part of high school was playing drums with the school band. During his youth he was involved in Boy Scout Troop 199, of the 49er Council. He achieved Eagle rank, then later served as Scout Master for Troop 269 and 296, with his father. He found much joy outdoors. Gary was an active member at Ebenezer Congregational Church for many years. He was employed at Bearing Specialties in Lodi as a sales associate, also working in custodial and yard maintenance.

Gary passed away on April 24, 2019 in Lodi, CA, after a short illness.. He is survived by sister Diana Stearns (David), brother Will Anderson (Theresa), and 5 nieces. He was preceeded in death by his parents, grandparents Emerson & Ruth Busteed, grandmother Lola McWilliams, as well as nephew Tommy Anderson.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday May 5, 2019, 2pm at the Lodi Lake youth area. Services will be led by Pastor Steve Netniss, Grace Presbyterian Church. Memorial contributions can be made to Boy Scout Troop 199 of Lodi; 33 N. Pinewood Ct. Lodi, CA 95242. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from May 1 to May 8, 2019