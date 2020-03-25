Home

Gaylon Liebelt


1948 - 2020
Gaylon Liebelt Obituary
Gaylon Liebelt passed away March 20, age 71, after a 30 year battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born on November 22, 1948 to Ardy and LeNora Liebelt in Lodi.
He graduated from San Jose State University and worked as an accountant for Claude C. Woods Construction. He loved family gatherings; especially with German food served and a cold Coors. He was always ready to talk about his two favorite teams: the SF Giants and the 49ers.
Gaylon is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brother, Tim (Jennie); sister, Deb (Dan); and two nieces, Sarah and Mallory.
Special acknowledgement to Dr. Vicki Wheelock at UC Davis for her excellent care and concern for Gaylon for many years.
Special thanks to Michelle, Veronica and Pam and all of his favorite caregivers at Balance Memory Care for their compassion and help in dealing with this difficult disease.
As per Gaylon's wishes, there will be no services.
Donations may be made to in Gaylon's memory.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 31, 2020
