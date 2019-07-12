Our beloved Wife, Mom, Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Grammy, Mimzy, Genevieve Anita Valencia, passed into the arms of Jesus on July 10, 2019. She was born on November 27, 1960 in Lodi, California. She was one of five children born to Rudy and Esther Sauseda. She met the love of her life William at the age of 11 while attending weekend summer school. Seven years later they married on June 30, 1979. Together they have four children and nine grandchildren.

Genevieve loved taking family vacations to the beach, Disneyland, and would always insist on her children joining her anniversary trips. She loved to make jewelry, craft, watch the Hallmark Channel, Heartland, and bake with her granddaughters. Genevieve is survived by her four children and spouses, Roxanne Babcock (Gary Babcock) of Galt CA, Katherine Seabolt (Dustin Seabolt) of Galt CA, William Valencia (Eileen Valencia) of Galt CA, and Jennifer Fell (Dallan Fell) of Lodi CA; nine grandchildren, Avery, Kylie, Bailey, Aidyn, Scarlett, Ethyn, Stella, Lilyan and Jett. She is preceded in death by her Husband William Valencia; father, Rudy F. Sauseda; sister, Esther K. Sauseda.

Viewing will take place at Lodi Funeral home on Friday July 12, 2019 from 2pm to 7pm and Saturday July 13, 2019 from 10am to 4pm. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Monday, July 15, 2019 at 6pm at Radiant Life Church, 75 N. Crescent Avenue, Lodi, CA 95242. The funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10am at Radiant Life Church with her final resting place at Lodi Memorial Cemetery. A reception will follow the service at The Merlot, 23 W. Elm Street Lodi, CA 95240.