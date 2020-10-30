1/1
George Edward Reuscher
On October 21, 2020, George Edward Reuscher, 73 years old, passed away from a year-long illness. He was from the Lodi/Lockeford area and a 1965 graduate from Lodi High. He had his AA degree from Delta College.
George was presently working for Robert Half as a Software Release Engineer. Because of his passion for nature, George was an avid photographer and enjoyed camping with his family. He enjoyed the fine art of cooking while delighting his family with his gourmet cooking.
He was married to Charlene Shults Reuscher for 36 loving years. He is the son of Vernon and Ann Reuscher and the brother of Peggy Reuscher- Lovelace, John and Thomas Reuscher. The father of Andrew and William Reuscher, Jay, Rick, and Carlos Andrade.
There are no pending services. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of San Joaquin County, 3888 Pacific Ave., Stockton, CA. 95204.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2020.
