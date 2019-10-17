|
|
George L. Hemphill, 101, of Lodi, CA passed away on Sept. 14 at his residence here in Lodi.
Burial will take place at Historic Lodi Cemetery, located at 5750 E. Pine St. at 11 a.m. on Oct. 18.
George Hemphill was born in Berkeley California to Robert and Mattie Hemphill on April 6, 1918. He graduated high school from Berkeley High and later graduated from UC Berkeley in 1951. He married Lorraine Jorgensen in 1948 and they had 5 children. He worked as an executive for Diamond Walnut for 29 years. George retired in 1980.
Mr. Hemphill was a veteran serving in the Navy from May of 1941 to November 1945. He served most of WWII at Barbers Point Hawaii and on the USS Shangri-La. George rose to the rank of Aviation Machinist Rate 2nd Class, E-5.
George is preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine, who died in May of 2008.
He is survived by his five children and 8 grand children. The family of George wishes to extend our thanks to Dr. James Hoff and Hospice of San Joaquin County.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23, 2019