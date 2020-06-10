George was born October 16th, 1938 in Brooklyn, New York. He went to his heavenly home June 6th, 2020 at Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto. His family moved to California in 1945. He graduated from Huntington Park High School in 1956 and the attended Air Conditioning and Refrigeration trade school for 4 years. After graduating, he worked in his trade for 40 years, first as a journeyman and then becoming a superintendent. After his retirement, he worked for a consulting firm for two years.

He married Carol, his soulmate and best friend in 1961 and they were blessed with two sons, Michael (Pam) Bauserman and David (Lianne) Bauserman. He had four grandchildren, Jennifer Bauserman, Jessica (Nick) James, Jeffrey (Kc) Bauserman and Julianne Bauserman. He also had three great grandchildren, Ryan and Lily James and Everly Bauserman.

He is also survived by his brother, Bill (Marilyn) Bauserman and several nieces and nephews.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, George and Victoria Bauserman and a nephew, Eric Bauserman.

George's favorite sport was basketball, and enjoyed both playing and watching. He played three days a week for 40 years and after he couldn't play any longer he became a bowler and played in a league up until the time he went into the hospital.

George's number one activity was being active in his church. He began at Temple Baptist (Grace Point) and more recently First Baptist. He enjoyed being active with the youth, putting on plays, serving on various boards, serving as a chairman for the Joint Heirs Class and many other areas.

His favorite "hobby" was helping his family and friends with "fixer upper" projects. He built our home in the country, remodeled kitchens, repaired household items, etc. He and Carol were blessed with being able to take many trips, several including special friends. Two trips were driving trips across the U.S., usually always finding friends or family along the way.

Our family will miss him so very much but we also know we will someday join him in heaven. At this time there will only be a family graveside service. Donations in his name can be made to First Baptist Church of Lodi.

