It is with great sadness we announce that George W. Scott, a lifelong resident of Lodi, has passed away on June 29, 2020 at home with family at his side.

George was born June 9, 1931 on a goat farm outside of Lodi, which is now the corner of Hutchins St. and Park St. George was the second youngest of seven children born to Ben and Clara Scott. He graduated 8th grade from St. Anne's Catholic School. He graduated Lodi High School in 1949. After high school, he worked at the Purity grocery store from 1947-1954. He became a firefighter for the City of Lodi in 1954. He was promoted to Captain in 1975 and retired from the department in 1984. He belonged to the California State Fireman's Association and the Lodi Fire Association.

He was an avid fan of the San Francisco 49ers and Giants. He was a big Dixieland Jazz fan, having attended the Jazz Jubilee in Sacramento for many years.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Jan Scott; son-in-law, David Powers; and grandson, Tom Singer Jr. He was also preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Walter, Harold, Bob and Ray; and two sister, Gertrude and Margaret.

George is survived by his five children, Keith (Alicia) Scott, Kathleen Powers, Micheal (Lisa) Scott, Beth Ronkovich and Bill (Natalee) Hutchins. He is also survived by his 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

The viewing will take place on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Services will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. Both services will be held at Lodi Funeral Home, 725 S. Fairmont Avenue in Lodi.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store