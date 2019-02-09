|
|
Georgia Olene Gregory-McAuliffe passed away into the Lords loving care on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born on January 24, 1945.
Georgia lived in Lodi for over 30 years. A proud member of Beta Sigma Phi for 55 years, and a member of Linden Chapter for 47 years. She married the love of her life Dennis McAuliffe on October 1, 2000.Georgia was a Cosmetologist for 20 years and a realtor for 15 years. Her passion was design, she also loved to travel, and spend time with family and friends.
Visitation will be Monday 2/11/19 from noon to 8p.m., and services will be on Tuesday 2/12/19 at 1p.m. at Cherokee Memorial Vineyard Chapel.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 9 to Feb. 16, 2019