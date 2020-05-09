Gerald "Jerry" E. Smith, 85, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 22, 2020. Jerry was born to Ernest and Marietta (Grasse) Smith in Woodland, CA, Nov. 1, 1934, and graduated from Lodi Union High School in 1952. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1953, serving as a Russian Linguist in northern Japan and Brunswick, Maine. During this time, Jerry married his high school girlfriend, Barbara Peterson, a marriage that recently celebrated its 63rd anniversary. Following his military service, Jerry earned his business degree from Sacramento State University in 1959 and began his business career managing a Woolworth store in Redding, CA. He was then selected to join the Woolco chain and managed stores in Phoenix, AZ, Columbus, OH, Houston and Corpus Christi, moving to his adopted hometown in 1974. Woolco closed their stores in 1983. Jerry switched careers and became a commercial real estate agent with Joe Adame Realty. Jerry was a 32nd degree Mason and past president of the Corpus Christi Rotary Club. He enjoyed water recreation throughout his life, including boating and sailing.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Clark (Janice); daughter, Karin (David); and grandchildren, Daniel (Elizabeth), and Shelby.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Shriner's Hospital or consider donating your body to UTHealth McGovern Medical School.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from May 9 to May 15, 2020.