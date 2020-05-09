Gerald 'Jerry' E. Smith
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald "Jerry" E. Smith, 85, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 22, 2020. Jerry was born to Ernest and Marietta (Grasse) Smith in Woodland, CA, Nov. 1, 1934, and graduated from Lodi Union High School in 1952. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1953, serving as a Russian Linguist in northern Japan and Brunswick, Maine. During this time, Jerry married his high school girlfriend, Barbara Peterson, a marriage that recently celebrated its 63rd anniversary. Following his military service, Jerry earned his business degree from Sacramento State University in 1959 and began his business career managing a Woolworth store in Redding, CA. He was then selected to join the Woolco chain and managed stores in Phoenix, AZ, Columbus, OH, Houston and Corpus Christi, moving to his adopted hometown in 1974. Woolco closed their stores in 1983. Jerry switched careers and became a commercial real estate agent with Joe Adame Realty. Jerry was a 32nd degree Mason and past president of the Corpus Christi Rotary Club. He enjoyed water recreation throughout his life, including boating and sailing.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Clark (Janice); daughter, Karin (David); and grandchildren, Daniel (Elizabeth), and Shelby.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Shriner's Hospital or consider donating your body to UTHealth McGovern Medical School.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from May 9 to May 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved