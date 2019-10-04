|
Gerald Dean Phillips left us to be with God on September 29, 2019. He was born in Treat, Arkansas on February 6, 1942 to Robert and Ernestine Phillips. A little over a year later he and his family moved out to California in the Stockton area.
He was raised among four brothers, Ralph, Ray, Bob and twin brother Murel and sister, Mary Rose. All in which preceded him in death.
In 1962 he met his one true love, Betty Irwin. They were married in 1963 and were together for 55 years. Together they had two sons, Gerry and Chris and daughter, Tammy Lyn. He also had one grandson, Gerry Jr and great granddaughter, Layla.
He worked for Canteen vending service as a maintenance man for 41 years.
Gerald enjoyed fishing with his wife, siblings and great friends. He also loved gardening.
Visitation is on Oct. 5 from 12-5 p.m. on 831 Industrial Way. Services are on Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. at Cherokee Cemetery.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Oct. 4 to Oct. 11, 2019