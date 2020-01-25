Home

Lodi Funeral Home
725 South Fairmont
Lodi, CA 95240
(209) 369-3564
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:30 PM
Gerald J. Hagele


1933 - 2020
Gerald J. Hagele Obituary
Gerald J. Hagele passed away peacefully in his sleep after a short illness on January 10, 2020 at Spokane, WA. He had moved there one year ago to be near his son, Rob. Gerald lived in Lodi for most of his life. He was born in Okeene, OK on June 29, 1933 and moved to Lodi at age 10 where he attended both Lodi SDA Elementary and Lodi Academy schools. He served in the military and was stationed in Germany in the 1950's. He formed a printing business, Legal and Accounting Forms, Inc. in Lodi. He married Laurene Carlson in July, 1964. They adopted two children, Karen and Rob. He was active in the Lodi SDA Church and other churches where he played trumpet for many musical programs. He is preceded in death by two infant brothers, one his twin; his wife, Laurene and both his mother, Esther and father, Andrew. He is survived by his daughter, Karen Call and son, Rob Hagele. He leaves a brother, James Hagele of Grass Valley, CA. He will be laid to rest at the Cherokee Memorial Park. Memorial services will be held at the Lodi Funeral Home on February 15th at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lodi SDA Elementary School.
Please sign the guest book at lodinews.com/guestbook.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 25 to Jan. 31, 2020
Remember
