Gerald Johannes VanderLans passed from this life to his heavenly home on November 25, 2019 at the age of 86. Gerald was born in Lisse, Holland on October 18, 1933 to Cornelius and Wilhelmina Zwetsloot VanderLans. He was the fourth of ten children. He moved to Sassenheim, Holland as a young child and considered that his home. He grew up in Nazi occupied Holland, surviving by his bravery and intelligence to provide food for his family. He was very proud of his survival skills of his youth. He was mechanically inclined and at the age of 14, was able to disassemble an engine and successfully put it back together.
When he was 19, he immigrated to Canada with his brothers to find a better life for himself and his family. He worked in the lumber industry there. Eventually he made his way to Lodi where his girlfriend, Sjaan Warmerdam, had previously immigrated. After a brief courtship they were married. After 25 years, their marriage ended and they remained close, lifelong, friends.
He became a dairyman shortly after his marriage. He also worked at Holz Rubber company where he learned the industry that would eventually become his career. In the 1950's he developed his own product line for testing underground pipelines. He started Lansas Products which he managed until his death. He was considered the "father of the plug industry". Gerald held many patents that became the cornerstone for the pipe testing industry. In 1971 he purchased the property where the business remains.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, His brothers Kees, Leo and John, and his sisters Joanna, Willie, and Teresa. He is survived by his children Adrian (Victor) Schuh, Lillian (Steve) Thomas, Gerald and Eric Vanderlans, and his 11 grandchildren Noelle (Mark) Fitzer, Kim (Nick) Jones, Blake Thomas, Monica (Gentry) Copelin, Kevin Schuh, Marissa Schuh, Jessica (Ryan) Combs, Jordan Thomas, Joseph (Nicole) VanderLans, Taylor Vander Lans, and Matthew VanderLans. Also surviving him are his Brother Jack (Kay) VanderLans, and sisters Ellie Konschak and Maria (Ivan) McDougal. He also is survived by 10 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Paulina and Mona, his wonderful caregivers. A rosary will be held on Thursday, December 5th at 6 PM with viewing from noon until 6pm. A Catholic mass will be held on Friday, December 6th at 10 am at St. Joachims Church in Lockeford. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall.
Donations may be made to Lodi Swim Club, PO box 133, Lodi, Ca, 95241.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2019