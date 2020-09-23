Geraldine "Gerry" Schook, died September 17, 2020, in her home in Lodi, Calif. She was 97. Gerry was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, John; and her partner, Earl Hutchens. Gerry is survived by her daughter, Margaret; her son-in-law, Richard; her grandson and his wife, Brian and Lori Beth; and her two great-grandsons, Dale (5) and Edward (2).

A visitation service will take place Wednesday, September 23 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Collins Family Funeral Home, 123 N School St, Lodi, Calif. A private service will take place Thursday at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery.

