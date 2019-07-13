Geraldine A Blank (Bowser), 81, of Lodi, passed away surrounded by her family on June 23, 2019 in Lodi, CA following a lengthy illness.

Geraldine (Jeri) was born in Superior, WI to Manly and Alida Bowser on February 18, 1938. She married Gerald (Gerry) Blank on May 9, 1968. In 1972 they relocated to Lodi, CA. She worked most of her adult life at financial institutions. She retired from Farmers and Merchants Bank as VP of District Operations in 2000 after more than 25 years of service. She then went to work for the family business and retired again in 2005.

She was an avid gardener, traveled all over the world and participated whole heartily in her grandchildren and great grandchildren's lives. Jeri and Gerry spent months on the road in their RV visiting family all over the United States.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one sister.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years Gerald R. Blank; her children, Cindy L. Garrison (Blank), Leonard J. Blank and Mary E. Blank, Debra A. King (Blank), Victor G. Blank, David V. Blank, Robert M. Blank; her sister, Dorothy Mohr (Bowser) and brother, Herbert M Bowser; 16 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren .

Memorial services will be held at 1PM, Friday the 19th of July at Lodi Funeral Home with a private interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to the . Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from July 13 to July 20, 2019