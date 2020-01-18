|
|
Geraldine (Geri) Rose Sayler of Lodi passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on January 12, 2020 in Chico, California.
A 4th generation Californian, her great -great grandparents came to California during the Gold Rush; her great-great grandfather Jasper Marion Bell came by ship around Cape Horn from Tennessee, and her great-great grandmother, Effuma Gunter came from Missouri in a covered wagon over the Immigrant Trail. They met in El Dorado County and were married at Grizzly Flat, close to Diamond Springs. Their son Elmer Meris Bell married Margaret Alice Chapman and their daughter Della was her grandmother. In Diamond Springs, Della married Gustav Bijornson (an immigrant from Norway, who changed his name to Burns) and their daughter Verna Helen Burns married Gerald Tilden Malone and Geraldine Rose was born in Placerville on April 26, 1929, the first of their 6 children.
Geri's father was employed by PG&E and the family moved all around California but spent a lot of time in the Feather River Canyon. She had many fun memories of riding her mountain bike and camping along the Feather River.
During High School her family moved to "G" Street in Sacramento across from the Governors mansion. Upon graduation, she went to work for the State of California. She married the boy next door and welcomed Yvonne Louise (Bonnie) February 8, 1947.
At 20, she met her beloved, Emerald (Em) Sayler at a dance in Sacramento and they were married September 3, 1950. She and Bonnie moved to Lodi and Em was immediately drafted and left for Korea in September. Em's grandmother Sayler moved in with them which was a very special time for all of them. Geri always appreciated the love and support she received from all the Lodi family the 2 years Em was in Korea.
Geri went to work at General Mills in the Traffic Department routing product from Lodi to Western States via truck or rail in 1950. She later moved to Property Records maintaining an inventory of all the property at the Lodi Plant. Geri was employed at GMI for 39 years taking time off/ reduced worked load when her youngest daughter Debra, was born on March 3, 1958.
Upon her retirement, Geri and Em became world travelers. They enjoyed many cruises and tours: Europe; Asia; Korea; Hawaii; South America; Costa Rica; and the Mediterranean. Often traveling with the Men of the Chosin, known as the Chosin few.
Geri was a longtime member of Ebenezer Congregational Church where she was very active. She was a member of Circle II, taught Sunday School, church treasurer and organized the Sunday coffee social.
Geri had many hobbies: canning, baking, sewing, quilting, knitting, gardening, tennis, travel, entertaining friends and family. Geri absolutely loved being with her family and always made an effort to travel for long visits or welcome them to her home. The cookie jar was always full, coffee was ready to serve, and lots of hugs and kisses were shared.
Upon the death of Em in 2016, Geri moved to Chico, California with her daughter Debra, son-in- law Rick and their dog Bella who became Geri's constant companion. Living in Chico provided the opportunity to spend quality time with the Reynolds family; sleep overs, movie nights, dinners out, lunch with Rick and Adam, breakfast in the garden, packer games, birthdays, holiday galas and she especially enjoyed weekends at the Feather River cabin.
Geri is survived by her daughters, Yvonne Kiedrowski (Randy) of Lodi, Debra Reynolds (Rick) of Chico; her granddaughters, Alethea Lively of Oklahoma, Olivia Reynolds of San Diego, Jessica Rafalski (Adam), and Serena Reynolds of Chico; and 5 great grandchildren, Taylor, Sara, and Erick Lively, Evelyn Labor, and Lincoln Rafalski. Her brother Eugene Malone of Sacramento is her sole surviving sibling.
A Graveside service will be held at Cherokee Memorial Park on January 24, 2020 at 2 pm where she will rest next to Em in a casket built by Rick Reynolds. Reception to immediately follow the service. Memorial contributions may be made to any charity assisting children.
There was no one who knew Geri that didn't love her. She was a genuine "sweetheart" a real "treasure" always ready to listen and to help out. "A gentle, kind and strong spirit" with a great sense of humor and positive disposition, she will truly be missed and will forever live in our hearts.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 18 to Jan. 24, 2020