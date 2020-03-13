|
Gilbert David Brum, 97, took the Lords hand and joined his Sweetheart Ginny on March 6, 2020. Gilbert was born August 15, 1922 to Filomena Carmen Peixoto and Joseph Joaquim Brum in Valle Vista, California, at his uncle's home. Gilbert grew up in Hayward with 3 siblings; Maria, Margaret and Francis, whom have all preceded him in death.
Gilbert lived out a life's dream on his Cattle Ranch in Clements, CA and was an active member of the Clements Community Church. He was a cattle rancher just as he wanted to be and avid reader of the Bible.
Gilbert married Mathilda Elaine Dutra in 1941 and they divorced in 1955. Gilbert is survived by their children, Elaine Nanfria, Jeanne (Jay) Maltby and Gilbert Brum Jr.
After divorcing, Gilbert relocated to Pleasanton, CA where he resumed his egg production business.
Gilbert enjoyed dancing and that is where he met his Sweetheart, Virginia (Ginny) Hunt at the Ali Aaba Dance Hall. After two years of courtship, he and Virginia married, living in Pleasanton. In 1976, Gilbert and Virginia moved their family to live out his life dream on a cattle ranch in Clements, CA. He is survived by two sons Mark (Patty) Brum and Joseph (Vickie) Brum.
Gilbert is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Gilbert's favorite quote, "Love is the Reason".
Visitation will be held Monday, March 16 at Lodi Funeral Home from 1pm – 5pm. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 17 beginning 11am at Lodi Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Martens officiating of Clements Community Church. Graveside services will follow at Glenview Cemetery in Clements. A reception celebrating and honoring Gilbert a father, grandfather, papa and uncle will be held at the Clements Community Church following services.
In lieu of flowers, in memoriam donations may be made to the Clements Community Church, PO Box 131, Clements, CA 95227.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 19, 2020