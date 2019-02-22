Ginna Lee Hovis was born in Fairfield, California to William and Virginia Roberts. Ginna from an early age began to travel the world with her parents. Living in Chateauroux, France, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, and the Bay Area in California. In 1959, Ginna became the happiest big sister a girl could ever be when her brother Doug Roberts was born. Soon after graduating from San Lorenzo High School in 1963, she married Tom Fleak and had two boys Jeff and Jason Fleak. In 1971, Ginna and the boys moved from Modesto, CA to Lodi, CA to be close to her family and to start a new life. This is where she met her surviving husband, Jim Hovis and in 1975 they were married and spent the rest of their life together until her passing. Her 43-year marriage to Jim was one of love and peace. She owned and operated Ginna's Lee's Café in Pioneer, CA before taking on the Mother Lode Deli in Jackson, CA. Ginna and Jim began to travel after they retired and visited many great places around the world. Ginna not only loved to travel, decorate her table (and show it off on Facebook), but also forged many friendships that lasted through the years. Her love of France and especially Chateauroux were some of her favorite memories.

Ginna is survived by her husband Jim Hovis of 43 years. Her son Jeff Fleak and his son Connor Fleak, her son Jason Fleak and his daughter Hannah. She is also survived by her brother Doug Roberts, his wife Teresa and their three children Kaitlin, Daniel, and Bryan. Ginna is also survived by her husband Jim's children Kim, Barry, Brad, and Brett.

A celebration of Ginna's life will be held on March 2nd, 2019 at 2:00 pm. The celebration will be held at the Italian Benevolent Society, 581 HWY-49, Sutter Creek, CA 95685.

