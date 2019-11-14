|
Glenard Clayton Baltzer, 88, of Lodi, Ca, passed away on November 9, 2019 in Stockton, Ca.
Glen was born in Lehr, North Dakota to John and Regina Baltzer on May 15, 1931. He worked for the City of Lodi Municipal Service Department for 40 years, starting as a laborer and working his way up to the position of Street Superintendent, a position he held for many years receiving many State and local awards and recognitions. Glen was also very active with and served on the board of directors for the Lodi Grape Festival. He was an avid fisherman. He and Claire spent many summers at Silver Lake camping and fishing with friends and family as well as travelling extensively across the United States and abroad.
He was a veteran, serving in the United States Army, honorably discharged in 1962 as a cryptographer with commendations for Marksman, Sharp Shooter and Good Conduct Medals.
Glen is preceded in death by his Mother and Father, as well as his brothers and sisters. Glen is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Claire J Baltzer; sons, Douglas (Suzanne) Hensel of Lodi, Michael (Jonelle) Baltzer of Lodi and John Baltzer of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; along with 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Cherokee Memorial Park with Pastor Steve Newman of First Baptist Church of Lodi officiating.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, 2019