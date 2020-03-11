|
|
Glenda Fay Hahn (Olson), 62, passed away on Saturday, March 7th at home surrounded by her family.
Born in Lodi, California, Glenda was the daughter of Glen and Jolene Olson. She graduated Lodi High School in 1975. She worked for many years in the medical field.
Glenda enjoyed doing crafts including wreath making and sewing. She also enjoyed going to the races. Whether it was NASCAR or NHRA, she was always excited for race season. She will be remembered for her love of her granddaughter, the color purple, her ability to overcome situations and the San Francisco Giants.
She is survived by her two daughters, Janessa Lemon and Krista Deaver; son-in-law, Eric Deaver; and her granddaughter, Rylee Pierce; as well as her stepson, Phillip Apley and his wife Cecilia and daughter Samantha. She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Apley; her parents, Glen and Jolene Olson; and her younger brother, Ricky Olson.
There will be a Celebration of Life open house held on Saturday, March 14th, 1:30 p.m. at her home, 1451 Cardinal St., Lodi, CA 95242.
There will be no funeral services held but she will be placed at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel on Mar. 11, 2020