Glenn D. Willcoxon, 91, of San Jose, passed away on May 4, 2020 in Lodi.

Arrangements are by Oak Hill Funeral Home. No services will take place.

Glenn D. Willcoxon was born in Michigan to Evalyn and Sidney Willcoxon on February 3, 1929. He went to school in San Jose. He married Corrine L. Willcoxon on July 4, 1948 in San Jose. He worked as a school bus driver and maintenance for San Jose Unified School District for over 60 years.

Glenn Willcoxon is survived by spouse, Corrine Willcoxon; daughter and soninlaw, Cindy and Henry Silva; brother, Clarence Willcoxon; granddaughter and husband, Samantha and Jeremy Miller; great grandchildren, Lillian Miller and Harrison Miller.

The family of Glenn Willcoxon wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Vitas Hospice Healthcare and Lodi Creek Post Acute Care.

