Gloria Sena Bushman passed away on July 17, 2019 at her home at Narrows Glen in Tacoma, Washington after a long and active life. Gloria was born on January 11,1923 to Frank and Mary Siegalkoff in Lodi, California and was the fourth of eight children. In 1941, she eloped with her high school sweetheart Doyle Bushman to Reno, Nevada. Doyle served in the Marine Corps during WWII.
They resided in Lodi until 1949, when they moved to the Territory of Alaska. Gloria lived in Alaska until 1978, the year her husband Doyle retired. They lived in Fairbanks, Yakutat, and for many years in Anchorage. After Doyle's retirement from FAA, they moved to Whidbey Island, Washington, and later to Tacoma, to be near their family.
Gloria was an excellent seamstress and cook, excelling in the domestic arts. As a talented craftsperson, she sold her crafts through a local shop. She was a woman of many talents who always put her husband and family first.
Being a friendly, active person, Gloria belonged to many organizations, including the Anchorage Women's Club, Anchorage Garden Club, and volunteered at a local hospital and at Alaska Crippled Children's Association shop. Gloria enjoyed sports and was a prizewinning bowler and golfer, as well as avid fisherwoman. She and Doyle were members at Useless Bay Golf & Country Club during their 30 years on Whidbey Island.
She is predeceased by her husband Doyle Bushman. Gloria is survived by her sister Shirley Culbertson and sister-in-law Jeanne Paoletti both of Lodi, California. Also, she is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law Sharon and Robert Manning of Anchorage and Claudia and Lynn Ellsworth of Tacoma. She left behind grandchildren Christine Taylor (James), Alyson Stebbins (Micki), Michael Manning, Adam Ellsworth, and five great grandsons. The family will gather for a celebration of Gloria's life in September.
Donations may be made to Hope Cottage (Hope Community Resources, Inc., 540 W. International Airport Road, Anchorage, AK 99518)
The family wishes to thank the staff of Laurel House for their tender and compassionate care.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from July 27 to Aug. 3, 2019