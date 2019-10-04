Home

Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Cherokee Memorial Park & Funeral Home Vineyard Chapel
Gustangelo Spiro Parises


1940 - 2019
Gustangelo Spiro Parises Obituary
Gustangelo Spiro Parises, was born on March 17, 1940 in Lodi, CA, and was called to be with the Lord on September 29, 2019, at the age of 79, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Gustangelo, (Gus), was the middle of three brothers born to Simeon and Angelike Parises.  
Gus lived in Lodi his entire life. He was a US Army Veteran. After the military, Gus farmed grapes with his bother Dan early in his life, then drove a truck for Teresi Trucking, LLC for many years. Gus will always be remembered as a very hard worker, a wonderful father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was a very kind hearted person, who was willing to help all those around him.  
He was preceded in death by his parents Simeon and Angelike, and brothers Dan and Nick.
Gus is survived by his son Andrew Parises (Leticia), his son Gregory Parises (Carmen); grandchildren Yvette, Christopher, Abigail and Elora; great grandchild Evangeline; sister-in-law Elisa; as well as his niece Angela Brusa (Jim), nephew Paul Parises (Kristy) and their children.
Funeral Services will be on Monday, 10/07, at 10 a.m., at Cherokee Memorial Park & Funeral Home Vineyard Chapel.  
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the VA Northern California Health Care System, Sacramento VA Medical Center, Room: 1B071, 10535 Hospital Way, Mather, CA 95655, www.northerncalifornia.va.gov/giving/
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Oct. 4 to Oct. 11, 2019
