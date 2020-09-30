Gwendolyn Leona Tecklenburg was born July 21, 1915 in Los Angeles and moved to Stockton with her parents James and Leona King and sister Lillian at the age of 2. She attended Stockton schools and graduated from Stockton High School. While going to high school she worked for her parents at the O.K. Flower Shop and Monument Company on the corner of Harding Way and Cemetery Lane. It was working for her parents at the flower shop that she met Walter Tecklenburg "Teck" of Lodi who was starting a nursery and sold flowers. They were married in 1927 and they lived in Lodi and opened Teck's Nursery and Flower Shop on Cherokee Lane with Gwen being the florist.

They had two children, Gary (Patt) and Gayle (John), 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

Gwen was a member of the Lodi Women's Club, Lodi Garden Club, LOEL Center, Emblem Club, Omega Nu Sorority, San Joaquin Floral Association, and a lifetime member of the Methodist Church. As a florist her favorite job was making wedding bouquets and decorating for weddings. She had photographs of her flowers from over 1000 weddings contained in four large scrap books. Several times she was a guest floral designer at the Cal Poly floral design class in San Luis Obispo.

Her siblings, Lillian Danzer and Loretta Nyberg preceded her passing as did her parents, Jim and Lenoa King and her husband, Walter "Teck" Tecklenburg.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Gwen's memory to Animal Friends Connection or the LOEL Center,

