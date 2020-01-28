|
|
Harry Eugene Mahaffey Jr., age 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020. He was born in South Bend, Washington on April 1,1927. He was adopted by his parents, Harry E Mahaffey Sr and Carey Mahaffey. He married his beloved wife, Barbara Anne Garretson in Stockton, Ca. Barbara passed away in 1988. Harry was a machinist for General Mills in Lodi, Ca where they made their home. They had two children, Cheryl and Rod. He honorably served in the U.S. Army. Harry was a very enthusiastic San Francisco 49er fan for many years. He enjoyed going to the games and was a charter member of the 49er Goal Rushers. He was also fans of the New York Yankees, SF Giants, Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors.
Harry is survived by his two children, Cheryl Foster of Antioch, Ca and Rod Mahaffey (Pat) of Oregon; his grandchildren, George L Hemphill III, Luke Foster, Tara Spiess, and Tim Mahaffey.; great grandchildren, Cassie Torres, Matthew Spiess, and George L Hemphill IV; and stepsons, Alexander and Dylan.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Anne Garretson Mahaffey; and parents, Harry E. Mahaffey Sr. and Katherine (Kay) Mahaffey.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of San Joaquin and Pacific Home Health and Hospice, 455 S. 4th St Suite 3, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4, 2020