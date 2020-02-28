|
Harry Marzolf, 73, of Lodi, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020. Harry was born on June 4, 1946 to Art and Pauline Marzolf in Aberdeen, South Dakota. He has 2 children and 3 grandchildren that he shares with his wife of 54 years, Caroline. Harry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and uncle.
Harry moved from South Dakota to Lodi in1959. He married his wife Caroline on July 18, 1965 in Sacramento. Together, they lived and raised their two daughters in Lodi. They were married for 54 years.
He was involved in numerous organizations in his community such as Lodi Lions Club, Lodi Planning Commission, Eastside Improvement Committee, and his local church. He enjoyed singing in the church choir, wine tasting at the local wineries, and spending time with his family. His grandchildren were his pride and joy.
Harry is preceded in death by his Father, Art Marzolf.
Harry is survived by his mother Pauline Marzolf, wife Caroline Marzolf, Daughters Jeanette Nagel(Ken) and Penny Marquez (Mark), Grandchildren Austin Nagel, Kailee Martin, and Isabel Martin, 6 brothers and sisters, Willis Marzolf (Vickie), Myron Marzolf (Theresa), Judy Case (Jeff), Kathy Morris (Jim), Vicky Whetsone (Jerry), Peggy Reed (Jeff), and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Harry on Saturday, April 4, 2020 from 12:00 - 2:00 pm at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Lodi.
The family would like to thank the staff at Sutter Health, Lodi Memorial Hospital and Hospice of San Joaquin for their wonderful care.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 6, 2020