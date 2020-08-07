Harushi "Larry" Shimada, 95, of Lodi, died July 28, 2020 at Arbor Convalescent Hospital. On February 19, 1925, Harushi was delivered by his father, Yonezo Shimada and his mother, Yone Omori, at the family home in Stockton. The Shimada family took up residency in Acampo and ran the Shimada Brother Farm. Harushi attended Lodi High School until his family was shipped to the Rohwer relocation camp. Upon his graduation he quickly enlisted into the US Army to prove his loyalty to the United States. He served in the highly decorated 442nd Infantry division. He was a Corporal and saved many servicemen serving as a medic during WWII. He eared the Good Conduct Medal, European African Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon, Distinguished Unit Badge, Meritorious Unit Award, World War II Victory Ribbon, Army Occupation Medal(Germany).
Harushi enjoyed grape farming, fishing, bowling, and occasionally going to the casinos. He loved sports and watching old western movies. He was proud to be an American and supported many military nonprofit organizations.
Harushi was preceded in death by one brother, Shigeru; and two sisters, Chisato and Esako. Harushi survived two strokes and he never gave up trying to live.
His loved ones would like to thank Arbor and Vitas hospice care for giving him dignity and support at the end of his life when his loved ones could not visit.
During these difficult times, a memorial service of Harushi's life will be made at a later date. If you wish, please donate to Lodi Buddhist Church, Lodi JACL, VITAS hospice care, or the charity of your choice
in Harushi Shimada's name.