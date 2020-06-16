On June 12, 2020, Helen E. Salisbury, of Lodi, passed away peacefully at her residence. She was born in the farmhouse of her parents, Dan and Hannah (Reuscher) Young, located on East Kettleman Lane, in Lodi, CA, on October 12, 1923.
Helen attended Victor School and was a graduate of Lodi Union High School. After high school, she married her sweetheart, Donald L. Salisbury, at her parents' farmhouse on August 4, 1946. Together, they had three children: Bruce, Marilyn and Daniel. Helen was employed with the State of California, Department of Motor Vehicles, Lodi office.
Helen cherished family and friends. Helen and Don enjoyed traveling in their motor home, trailer or 5th wheel. They were active in Thousand Trails, the Alpenlite Trailer Club and enjoyed their time in the Lodi WHIST Club. She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, volunteering on Fridays to fold the bulletin and also a member of the church Sewing Club. Helen was also a member of the Lodi Garden Club and volunteered her time at the Loel Senior Center. She filled her time having lunch with friends and playing cards and games with friends and family, often taking their nickels, dimes or quarters. She cherished her visits and calls with family and friends. One of her greatest joys was attending sporting events of her grandchildren and great grandchildren and cheering them on, all while keeping her "personal" score. And who could forget her famous English toffee at Christmas along with her rocky road candy, coffee cakes and banana bread? Helen loved knitting, crocheting, needlework, reading and her SF Giants. She was a true matriarch of the Salisbury family and has left her family with countless memories and wisdom.
She is survived by two loving sons, Bruce (Linda) Salisbury and Dan (Stacey) Salisbury; her loving daughter, Marilyn (Frank) Rabusin; eight grandchildren, Laura (Paul), JD (Michelle), Wendy (Adam), Steven (Ryanne), Taylor (Clarissa), Lucas(Dan), Katrina and Kirsten (Thad); eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also survived by brother-in-law, John Guilfoyle and sister-in-law, Irene Cooper.
Preceded in death by her parents, brother John, twin sister Ellen, and husband Don.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Lodi Memorial Park and Cemetery, 5750 East Pine Street, Lodi. Social distancing required due to Covid-19.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your favorite charity, Loel Senior Center, or Hospice of San Joaquin. Rocha's Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Jun. 16 to Jun. 22, 2020.