Helen Triolo, 92, entered into rest on March 13, 2019 in Lodi, CA. She is preceded in death by her husband Russell Triolo, grandson Christopher Stotts, parents Bartolo and Elizabeth Ruggiero and siblings Rosella Meier and Albert Ruggiero.

Helen is survived by three daughters; Carol Stotts (Michael), Diane Oji (John), and Joy Silva (Dannie), five grandchildren; Sandi Roberts (Michael), Vincent Luiz (Sherri), Brian Luiz (Krista), Chelsea Mohr Burnett (Micah) and Emily Mohr; and eight great-grandchildren.

Throughout their 62 year marriage, Helen partnered with Russ in their construction business. Not only did she manage the books, office and rental properties, she could often be found working by his side on a construction site, paint brush or wallpaper rolls in hand. Utilizing their combined talents, they built many dozens of homes throughout the Lodi area.

Helen was an outstanding wife, mother and grandmother. She volunteered repeatedly as a Blue Bird and Camp Fire Girl leader and Classroom Mother throughout her daughters' school years. She was an excellent cook and loved to entertain family and friends. She spent many hours knitting or crocheting gifts for loved ones. She was an accomplished golfer and a member of the Woodbridge and Spring Creek Golf & Country Clubs. She and Russ golfed often during their travels throughout the U.S.A. and numerous other countries. They especially enjoyed playing coastal courses near their Aptos beach home.

Helen was a generous, warm-hearted, and kind woman who was always there for her family and friends. She had a wonderful sense of humor and a beautiful smile. Her family is extraordinarily blessed to have had her unwavering love and support. Quite simply, to know her was to love her.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be at the Woodbridge Elks Lodge, 19071 N. Lower Sacramento Rd., Woodbridge, CA on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm.

Helen's internment at Cherokee Memorial Park will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Avenue, Stockton, Ca 95204-1953.