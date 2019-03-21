Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes
4701 Marysville Boulevard
Sacramento, CA 95838
(916) 256-2659
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes
4701 Marysville Boulevard
Sacramento, CA 95838
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Trillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Ruth Espera Trillo


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Ruth Espera Trillo Obituary
Helen Ruth, 89, of Galt, Calif. passed away on March 13, 2019 at her family home in Galt. She was born in San Francisco, Calif. She worked and retired at St. Mary's Medical Center as a secretary. She moved to Galt when she retired in 1991. She is survived by her two brothers, Jun and Horace Espera, and two sisters Bebe Paulino and Alma Dela Cruz. Helen Ruth was also a stepmother to seven children, aunt to 25 nephews and nieces, great aunt and great-great aunt to over 40 children. She was loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Loved ones are welcome for visitation at Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes at 4701 Marysville Blvd in Sacramento, Calif. The viewing will be held Thursday March 21, 2019 from  4–7pm. Funeral service and burial will take place Friday March 22, 2019 from 10am–1pm.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now