Helen Ruth, 89, of Galt, Calif. passed away on March 13, 2019 at her family home in Galt. She was born in San Francisco, Calif. She worked and retired at St. Mary's Medical Center as a secretary. She moved to Galt when she retired in 1991. She is survived by her two brothers, Jun and Horace Espera, and two sisters Bebe Paulino and Alma Dela Cruz. Helen Ruth was also a stepmother to seven children, aunt to 25 nephews and nieces, great aunt and great-great aunt to over 40 children. She was loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Loved ones are welcome for visitation at Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes at 4701 Marysville Blvd in Sacramento, Calif. The viewing will be held Thursday March 21, 2019 from 4–7pm. Funeral service and burial will take place Friday March 22, 2019 from 10am–1pm. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary