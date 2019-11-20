|
Father, Grandfather, Husband and Friend. September 11, 1945 - November 9, 2019
Herbert James Hobbs passed peacefully with family by his side on November 9, 2019. Herb was born in Algona, Iowa to George and Mona Hobbs on September 11, 1945. He lived in Rio Vista, California at the time of his passing. His beloved wife, Becky Hobbs, previously passed in August of 2013. Herb is survived by his son Jon, Jon's wife and Herb's daughter-in-law Chris, and Jon and Chris' children and Herb's grandchildren Jennifer and Emily. Herb is also survived by his son James. A celebration of Herb's life will be held at Lodi Funeral Home, 725 S. Fairmont Ave., Lodi, California at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday November 23, 2019. Additional information is available at www.lodifuneralhome.com.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, 2019