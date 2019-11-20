Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lodi Funeral Home
725 South Fairmont
Lodi, CA 95240
(209) 369-3564
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Lodi Funeral Home
725 South Fairmont
Lodi, CA 95240
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herb Hobbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herb Hobbs


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herb Hobbs Obituary
Father, Grandfather, Husband and Friend. September 11, 1945 - November 9, 2019
Herbert James Hobbs passed peacefully with family by his side on November 9, 2019. Herb was born in Algona, Iowa to George and Mona Hobbs on September 11, 1945. He lived in Rio Vista, California at the time of his passing. His beloved wife, Becky Hobbs, previously passed in August of 2013. Herb is survived by his son Jon, Jon's wife and Herb's daughter-in-law Chris, and Jon and Chris' children and Herb's grandchildren Jennifer and Emily. Herb is also survived by his son James. A celebration of Herb's life will be held at Lodi Funeral Home, 725 S. Fairmont Ave., Lodi, California at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday November 23, 2019. Additional information is available at www.lodifuneralhome.com.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herb's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -