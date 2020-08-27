1/1
Hilbert Dittus
1926 - 2020
Hilbert Dittus, 94, died August 21, 2020 at approximately 6:40 am in Lodi, CA.
Hilbert was born June 9, 1926, on a farmstead in Ferdonia, North Dakota to Reinhold and Helen Dittus. He was the oldest of 3 boys (Hilbert, Art and Leewalter) and lived on the farm with his family until he joined the Army and proudly serviced in WWII from 1945 to 1947, in Japan.
He met and married Esther Hein in 1947, in Kulm, North Dakota, where they had 2 children, Cordell (born 1951) and June (born 1961). Hilbert was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing. He also enjoyed playing the piano, organ, and guitar. He and his family lived worked on the farm, until they moved to Lodi, California in 1970. Here he and couldn't get enough German cuisine, Pizza, beer and spending time with the family barbequing. After the move, Hilbert made a living as a carpenter and apartment rental management.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother Arthur and wife Esther. He was survived by his brother, Leewatler Dittus; son, Cordell Dittus; daughter, June Olson; and 2 grandsons, Arthur Dittus and Michael Dittus.
Hilbert chose to be cremated at the Lodi Funeral Home and a private family ceremony that will be held at the Lodi Memorial Cemetery at a future date.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Aug. 27 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lodi Funeral Home
725 South Fairmont
Lodi, CA 95240
(209) 369-3564
