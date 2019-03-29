Hilda Casado

7/23/1922 - 3/23/2019

Went to be with the lord.

Hilda was born in Fresno, CA to parents Christian and Molly Kramer who were Russian immigrants who lived in the Volga River area, which was a German community. Her parents moved to Fresno, CA where they started their family of 6 sisters and 1 brother. Hilda was the middle girl, 3 older and 3 younger, and she referred to herself as the "rose between the thorns". Hilda and her sisters started working at Thornton Canning Company in Thornton, CA at the age of 15. It was here, that a few years later she met the love of her life, Cedro, her husband that lasted 73 years.

After moving to Galt, Hilda worked at the Galt Dept. Store for 25 years. Sadly, the store closed down. Hilda and Cedro both were members of the Community Org known as the "Galt Grange" for many years. Cedro was president and Hilda was his right hand. She worked hard at the Grange and did all the reservation for the hall. Hilda and Cedro enjoyed going to Reno and Jackson on the Galt Grange and Galt Recreation Dept buses to try their hand on the slot machines.

Hilda was a fixture in Galt as she did not have a driver's license until her 40's, so she walked everywhere. She finally got her license and she drove to Woodbridge Golf and Ctry Club to play golf! She is survived by her daughter Joy Miller, grand-daughter Jessica La Pointe Menold, great grand-daughter McKenna and one remaining sister Barbara Hernandez of Hayward and local nephews, Larry and Ben Casado, and lastly her niece Shirley Coleman.

Celebration of life will be held in the near future! Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary