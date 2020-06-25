Hollee went to be with the Lord on June 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She had a strong faith in Jesus, which provided her with much peace and comfort through her courageous battle with cancer. Hollee was born to Gloria and John Hagen in Carson City, Nevada on December 20, 1961. As a toddler she moved to Lodi and attended Lodi schools. She graduated from Lodi high in 1980 with honors. In 1980 Hollee met the love of her life, Mark Weethee, at Lodi Lake. The two married on December 5, 1981, and were married for 38 years. Together they have two wonderful sons, Nicholas and Christopher. Hollees passion for family was a priority in her life always caring and putting others before herself. Hollee loved taking care of her family and music was always a part of her life and she shared this love with her husband Mark and their two boys. Many friends enjoyed family jam sessions at the Weethee's house. Hollee touched peoples lives and brought much joy to the Lodi community through music. In recent years she was a vocalist for the band Group Therapy. As part of this group Hollee and Mark performed at many local wineries, where they acquired a large fan and friend base. Hollee was easy to talk to and had a wonderful sense of humor, which made it easy for people to call her a friend. Besides the full time job of raising the Weethee boys (Mark included), Hollee worked for the San Joaquin County for 22 years.
Hollee is preceded in death by her mother, Gloria; father, John; sisters, Sydney and Gloria; and brothers, Richard and Danny. She is survived by her husband, Mark; sons, Nicholas and Christopher (Kisha) Weethee; her brother, Jack Hagen; and sister, Connie.
Hollee was an honest, true, beautiful and brilliant woman. Now she is my sweet angel, who will never be forgotten.
Due to COVID-19 At her request there will be a small family memorial. In her honor, donate to the charity of your choice.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Jun. 25 to Jul. 1, 2020.