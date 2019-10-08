|
Ingrid peacefully passed away on October 5, 2019, at the age of 96. She was born and raised in Denmark. She visited the United States in 1948 and returned as an immigrant in 1956, and subsequently became a U.S. citizen. Ingrid was employed at the Richmaid Restaurant and Ice Cream Co. as the financial officer until her retirement. At that time, Ingrid devoted herself to the care of her aunt and uncle, Karen and Henry Hansen.
Ingrid is survived by her cousin, Hans (Jeanette) Hansen; and God-children, Brian and Susan Hansen. She is also a beloved aunt to her nieces and nephews in Denmark. At her request, there will be no service or memorials. The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Lodi for the kind and friendly care they provided for Ingrid.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2019