Irene Anderson was taken to abide in the place prepared for her Heavenly Fathers house, (John 14:1-3) after an extended illness.

Irene was born in Carlisle England to Frank and Gilliam Henz on July 25, 1951. She emigrated to the United Stated with her parents, grandfather and brother at the age of seven. The family settled in the Sacramento area. Irene received her citizenship along with her parents in 1967 and graduated from Elk Grove High School in 1969.

She was a member of the Elk Grove FFA the first year girls were allowed membership in the Future Farmers of America where she followed her life long passion for animals by raising and selling a pig at the Sacramento County Fair. She continued her education at Sierra Junior College while working for the State of California.

In 1972 while on a visit to a Galt area ranch she met her future husband Ralph Anderson. They were married in April of 1973 being blessed with a daughter and a son. Irene served as a volunteer teachers aid at Oak View Elementary School and continued at Oak View as a teachers assistant before joining the staff at Galt High School Agricultural department until her retirement in 2006.

Irene was blessed with many friendships gained through her years at Oak View and Galt High School and her church family at Bethel Open Bible, Herald Baptist Church and Horizon Community Church.

She is survived by her husband Ralph Anderson, daughter Sonya Miller, son, Matthew Anderson, brother Christopher Henz, granddaughters, Alivia, Madelyn and Rachel Miller and grandson Makeo Anderson.

In memorial to Irene, contributions to The Children of the Hour are encouraged and appreciated.

A Memorial Celebration will be held at Horizon Community Church Friday, April 12th at noon.