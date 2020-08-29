On August 19, 2020, Irene Cardoni passed away at the age of 87 in Lodi, California.
Irene was born in Brantford, Ontario, Canada to James "Scotty" and Margaret Stewart. Irene was the baby of the family, joining four siblings. She attended Brantford Collegiate Institute and graduated from Hamilton General Hospital School of Nursing in 1953. She received the highest achievement in Girl Guides, the Gold Cords.
Irene met Adam Cardoni in Hamilton, while in nursing school. They married in 1955, and moved to Lodi in 1958, where they raised 5 children.
Irene worked for many years as an RN at Lodi Community Hospital, and later at Lodi Memorial Hospital. She was a member of St. Anne's Church and the Daughters of Isabella.
She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved travel, attending Highland games, needlework, and crossword puzzles. She was the best Scrabble player and a proud Scottish Canadian.
Irene is survived by her husband, Adam; children, Chris (Bob), Paul (Sandra), Teresa, and John (Annette); grandchildren, Wiley, Stewart, Kelsey, Scott, Tony, Lucas, Adam, Brent, Sarah, Craig and Catherine; 9 great-grandchildren; her sister, Betty; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jimmy; sisters, Marg and Lil; daughter, Katharine; and grandson, James.
She will be greatly missed by all her family. Kelsey is forever grateful for Grandma's unconditional love.
There will be an outdoor Mass on September 3, 2020 at 10am on the St. Anne's School playground. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memoriam to the Alzheimer's Association
. (www.alz.org
)